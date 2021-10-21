Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 15:21

Conor McGregor shares heartbreak following death of his dog Hugo

In a post on Instagram, McGregor shared a picture of himself with Hugo saying he was heartbroken after the dog passed away.
UFC star Conor McGregor has expressed heart break following the death of his dog Hugo.

In a post on Instagram, McGregor shared a series pictures of himself with Hugo saying he was heartbroken after the dog passed away.

“He was with me all the way, my closest companion,” McGregor told his followers.

“From sleeping on a bed frame without a mattress to everything else that came after.

“Thank you for all the work put in alongside me to get this life correct for our family. All the love and cuddles we will miss forever and ever our Hugo! Gutted.

“RIP the best boy Hugo McGregor.”

In a second post, McGregor shared a video of Hugo saying “We got there in the end my boy”.

Thousands of fans took to the comments section to share their sympathy with the Crumlin native.

