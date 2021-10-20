Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 21:05

Gwyneth Paltrow on learning to look at her body without a ‘critical eye’

The Hollywood star spoke to People magazine.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Gwyneth Paltrow says she is working towards being able to look at her body without a “critical eye”.

The Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder, 49, told People she hoped to learn how to “show up” for herself in a more “loving” way.

Speaking to the publication ahead of the launch of her Netflix show Sex, Love & Goop, Paltrow addressed how she sees her body.

Frederique Constant new watch collection launch – London
Gwyneth Paltrow (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Unfortunately, women, no matter what we look like, we’re always looking at ourselves with a critical eye.

“I would just love to get to a place where I don’t do that anymore. I want to show up for myself in a more loving way, because it’s all going south from here. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

Paltrow – who shares daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with her ex-husband Chris Martin – said she struggled with her body image after giving birth.

She said: “I remember having kids and feeling like, ‘How do I reconcile?’ Because I was in my early 30s when I had my kids.

“I was just coming out of my 20s when you’re in that sexy, young girl phase.

“And then you’re like, ‘Well, how do I reconcile who I am now with that?’ For me, it was really about giving myself time to be a mother, and letting my body dictate where it was going.”

Paltrow said she did not talk to her children about sex, but hoped her support would help them feel confident in themselves.

She said: “We do not talk about sex. Teenagers do not want to talk about sex with their mother ever. So I just try to be neutral and if they need me for something I am there. If they want to talk about something I am there.”

Paltrow said she hoped making them feel accepted “carries through to their sexuality when they are older”.

The actress married TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 and appeared in Netflix drama The Politician the following year, a show Falchuk co-created.

