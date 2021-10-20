Tilly Ramsay, 19, slams male DJ, 67, who called her ‘chubby little thing’

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 15:05

The Strictly star said she will not tolerate comments about ‘anyone’s weight and appearance’.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay has criticised a male radio DJ who referred to her as a “chubby little thing” live on air.

The CBBC presenter said she “won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance”.

Ramsay, 19, who is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, directly addressed LBC presenter Steve Allen, 67, in an Instagram post, blasting him for commenting on her appearance and reminding him she is a teenager.

She wrote: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“Steve please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

“It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.

“This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself.

“But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with it’s own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Tilly Ramsay performing on Strictly with her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC)

“However, I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.”

She added the caption: “#bekind.”

Ramsay also shared an audio clip from Allen’s show, in which he read out a comment from a listener telling him the teenager is taking part in Celebrity MasterChef Australia.

He replied: “Is she? Well, she can’t blimming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine.”

Ramsay was inundated with support from her Strictly co-stars, with It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara writing: “How fast we forget what hurtful comments can do for someone’s mental health.

“You are a POWERFUL young lady! Wear your crown w/ your head held high.”

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell wrote: “Tilly your a beauty inside and out.

“I think your so brave to speak up about this, perfectly said I hope people learn from this.

“Just know that we all support you and think your wonderful xxxx.”

LBC has been contacted for comment.

