Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 02:49

Rapper Kanye West legally changes name to Ye

The 44-year-old is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West.
Rapper Kanye West legally changes name to Ye

By Associated Press Reporter

Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West is now known as Ye after a court allowed him to legally change his name.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request to change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kanye West has legally changed his name to his nickname, Ye (Ian West/PA)

The petition filed on August 24 cited “personal reasons”.

He has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years.

He tweeted in 2018 that he wanted the change, saying: “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album.

Ye has said in interviews that, along with it being a shortening of his first name which he likes, it is a word used throughout the Bible.

The 44-year-old is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February.

The couple’s four children also have his former last name.

More in this section

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift to induct new members into rock hall Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift to induct new members into rock hall
Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse to return to Strictly dancefloor with rumba Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse to return to Strictly dancefloor with rumba
'You haven't got a clue,' Claire Byrne tells Nigel Farage in debate on Ireland and EU 'You haven't got a clue,' Claire Byrne tells Nigel Farage in debate on Ireland and EU
Jamie Lee Curtis on Halloween: I don’t like these movies, I don’t watch them

Jamie Lee Curtis on Halloween: I don’t like these movies, I don’t watch them

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more