Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 16:52

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse to return to Strictly dancefloor with rumba

The pair were absent last week due to Monye’s back problems.
Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse to return to Strictly dancefloor with rumba

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sports star Ugo Monye will return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom on Saturday night to perform a rumba, after a week off with back problems.

The former rugby player and professional partner Oti Mabuse were absent from the show last week as he rested and sought treatment.

He had reassured fans he would be “back to full capacity & fighting fit for next week,” and it has now been confirmed the pair will dance the notoriously challenging rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and partner Katya Jones will follow up their headline-making Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night with a samba to Faith by George Michael.

Meanwhile, McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will do a salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles and chef John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will tackle a charleston to Milord by Edith Piaf.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (Guy Levy/BBC)

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis will dance a Viennese waltz with Giovanni Pernice to Fallin’ by Alicia Keys, while Loose Women’s Judi Love — who survived the dance-off last week – will be hoping to avoid a similar fate this week with a cha-cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John with partner Graziano Di Prima.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 7.05pm.

More in this section

Zach Galifianakis says ‘dark side’ of social media is taking over Zach Galifianakis says ‘dark side’ of social media is taking over
Adele on course for biggest opening week in the UK singles charts this year Adele on course for biggest opening week in the UK singles charts this year
Strictly’s Judi Love responds to Adam Peaty and Katya Jones ‘gossip’ Strictly’s Judi Love responds to Adam Peaty and Katya Jones ‘gossip’
Jamie Lee Curtis on Halloween: I don’t like these movies, I don’t watch them

Jamie Lee Curtis on Halloween: I don’t like these movies, I don’t watch them

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more