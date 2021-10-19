Angelina Jolie joined by children for Eternals premiere in LA

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Angelina Jolie was joined by five of her children at the premiere for upcoming Marvel superhero movie Eternals.

The actress, 46, plays Thena in the sci-fi saga, which features immortal aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years waiting for the right moment to jump into action.

(l to r) Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt arrive at the premiere of Eternals (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Jolie, who also sported a gold lip and chin cuff, was pictured at the Los Angeles premiere with five of her six children namely Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16.

Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Zahara was pictured wearing what appears to be the silver gown Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars, which the Mr and Mrs Smith actress attended with then partner Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arriving at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014 (Ian West/PA)

The Hollywood stars were a couple for more than a decade and had married two years before filing for divorce in 2016.

Asked about saying yes to the film, she told Associated Press on the red carpet: “The cast, the diversity that that these would be our new superheroes.”

Speaking about why a film like Eternals is important for her children, Jolie said: “I think they haven’t seen it yet, and I don’t think they realise right now what it’s going to mean, but they’re going to see it and it’s going to… I remember watching Black Panther with Zahara when she was little.

“And I remember her siblings watching her and I remember what that felt like. So seeing everybody together in one family, it feels a little like our home. And, you know, so when we go and we see this cast, we can joke at home that we could dress up as the Eternals because actually there’s a family that we could be.”

Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Cast member Gemma Chan arrives at the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

As well as Jolie, Eternals also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

Richard Madden at the premiere of Eternals (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Harington and Madden rose to fame as part of House Stark in gritty series Game Of Thrones, based on the books by George RR Martin.

Harington, who plays Dane Whitman, a human in Eternals, said of the cast’s diversity: “This is one of the things I loved about this movie. It’s one of the things that was first said to me… that this cast of characters is the most diverse in Marvel’s history. And to be part of that is, you know, it’s a real source of pride for me.”

Kit Harington arrives at the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Singer Rita Ora and director and actor Taika Waititi were also among the guests at the event.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

The film follows the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against the Deviants.

Lia McHugh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Eternals is due for release in UK cinemas in November.