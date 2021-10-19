Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 07:59

Adele to launch new album with Oprah interview

The pop superstar will also perform songs from her new record during the TV special.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Oprah Winfrey will interview Adele as part of a two-hour special marking the singer’s return to the spotlight.

Adele: One Night Only on CBS will feature a concert performance of songs from her upcoming fourth album 30, her first new material in six years.

The Grammy and Brit Award winner, 33, will also perform songs from her back catalogue, which includes hits such as Hello, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You and the Bond theme Skyfall.

It will be broadcast on Sunday November 14th on the CBS Television Network, five days before the release of her new album.

Details of a UK broadcast have not yet been confirmed.

Adele will reportedly sit down with Winfrey in the chat show host’s rose garden, where she conducted her headline-grabbing interview in March with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meaghan, according to Variety.

An announcement on social media said: “An evening to remember is coming your way. Don’t miss out, we’re counting the days. Every song you want & new ones to hear.

“Like no other, she knew we needed her this year. Emotional, powerful, surprising… oh wait did we mention there’s an interview with Oprah!?”

Adele released her comeback single Easy On Me on October 15th with the full album  due for release on November 19th.

In the run-up to the release of the single, the singer-songwriter spoke frankly in the British and American editions of Vogue about her split from charity boss husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

She also said the album is her attempt at explaining her divorce to eight-year-old son Angelo.

