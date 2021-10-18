Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift to induct new members into rock hall

By Associated Press Reporter

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on October 30th.

McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced on Monday.

He is close to Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl, who after next week will share the distinction of being inducted twice.

McCartney is in as a Beatle and solo artist, while Grohl joined as a member of Nirvana in 2014.

#RockHall2021 Induction Ceremony Presenters & Performers. And this isn't even the full list. Get your tickets. Now. https://t.co/gW5Rd0Tmt1 pic.twitter.com/yVjxjN4j5K — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 18, 2021

Swift will induct songwriter Carole King, and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson.

Angela Bassett, who portrayed Tina Turner in the movie What’s Love Got To Do With It?, will induct the singer. Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams are scheduled to perform tributes to Turner.

Another actor, Drew Barrymore, has been enlisted to induct the Go-Go’s. Lionel Richie will speak in honour of music executive Clarence Avant.

Other inductees this year include Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads.