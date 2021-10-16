Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 10:41

Netflix sacks employee for allegedly leaking financial data amid trans row

The streaming giant is facing staff unrest over Dave Chappelle’s comedy special.
Netflix sacks employee for allegedly leaking financial data amid trans row

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has dismissed an employee for allegedly leaking confidential financial data as the streaming giant struggles to control an internal row over Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special.

Chappelle, a titan of US stand-up, was criticised by LGBT advocacy groups for jokes perceived to be transphobic in The Closer, which was released earlier this month.

The comic said he backed JK Rowling – another high-profile figure accused of making anti-trans comments – and said “gender is a fact”.

Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Dave Chappelle stirred significant controversy with his Netflix special The Closer (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix/PA)

Netflix employees are said to have reacted with fury to the episode and a walk-out of more than 1,000 staff members is reportedly planned for Wednesday.

The streamer has now confirmed it has sacked an employee for allegedly leaking internal data about The Closer.

It said in a statement: “We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company.

“We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

The confidential data is said to have appeared in a Bloomberg News article that reported Netflix spent 24.1 million dollars (£17.5 million) on The Closer and 23.6 million dollars (£17.1 million) on Chappelle’s 2019 special, Sticks & Stones.

Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Dave Chappelle is a titan of US stand-up comedy and has previously attracted criticism for his comments on transgender people (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix/PA)

Netflix reportedly allows staff to view data on the condition they do not share it publicly.

The company’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, has backed Chappelle.

He refused calls to pull The Closer from the service and said in an internal memo it did not cross “the line on hate”.

Netflix talent has joined rank-and-file workers in criticising the company.

Jaclyn Moore, producer on the Netflix series Dear White People, said she would no longer work with the streamer “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content”.

And Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, whose 2018 special Nanette appeared on the platform, shared a strongly worded statement directed at Sarandos.

She wrote: “You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted. F*** you and your amoral algorithm cult.”

More in this section

What are the critics saying about Adele’s comeback single Easy On Me? What are the critics saying about Adele’s comeback single Easy On Me?
William Shatner says Prince William is ‘wrong’ about his space flight William Shatner says Prince William is ‘wrong’ about his space flight
Netflix renews thriller series You for a fourth season Netflix renews thriller series You for a fourth season
Netflix reveals latest collaboration with David Fincher

Netflix reveals latest collaboration with David Fincher

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more