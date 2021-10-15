Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 16:05

Man admits plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover

Police were called to the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! host’s London home in the early hours of April 6th.
By Isobel Frodsham, PA

A man has admitted plotting to steal a number of luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover belonging to TV presenter Declan Donnelly.

Alfie Chandler, 18, from Hounslow, west London in the UK, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal the cars between January 1st and July 9th this year.

Tommy Hutchinson, also 18, from Feltham, west London, who is also charged with conspiracy to steal the vehicles, pleaded not guilty.

At a hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, Chandler and Hutchinson spoke only to confirm their names and to enter their pleas.

Crown court stock
The defendants were released on bail by Kingston Crown Court (Martin Keene/PA)

Hutchinson is due to stand trial alongside a number of other defendants, who face similar charges, on September 5th next year.

Edward Atkins, 34, also from Feltham in the UK, is due to enter his plea at a later date.

All the defendants were released on bail.

The court heard that Mr Donnelly’s black Range Rover was among £750,000 (€88,977) worth of high-value vehicles allegedly targeted.

UK Police were called to the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! presenter’s west London home in the early hours of April 6th.

The star, his wife Ali Astall, 43, and three-year-old daughter Isla were reportedly asleep at the time.

No vehicles were taken.

Mr Donnelly’s co-presenter, Ant McPartlin, 45, used to live in the same road but moved out after his split from Lisa Armstrong.

