Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 16:34

Idris Elba: I felt like a disappointment to my parents saying I wanted to act

The actor said he was concerned about whether he would be able to make a living in the profession.
Idris Elba: I felt like a disappointment to my parents saying I wanted to act

By Tom Horton, PA

Idris Elba has said he felt like a “disappointment” to his parents when he first told them he wanted to become an actor.

The Wire star told the Who We Be Talks podcast he was concerned about whether he would be able to make a living in the profession.

His parents were also concerned about his career prospects, the actor said.

The Harder They Fall world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Idris Elba (Ian West/PA)

“I remember going back to my mum and dad and saying, listen I want to be an actor,” Elba told the podcast.

“My dad said, ‘Actor? Actors don’t make money, you want to be an actor, sit down. Go and read your book’.

“So you know, I remember being a little discouraged by that because I was thinking, my dad and my mum worked hard, you know they came from Sierra Leone in the early ’70s, I was born in ’72 and all they did was work.”

He added: “I felt a bit like a disappointment saying to them, I want to be an actor because I just thought I’m never going to make money.

“You know we’ve worked hard to put you through school blah, blah, blah and you want to piss your life about acting, but you know as God will have it, I had a little bit of talent, just a little bit.

“And I landed my first commercial and my mum saw me on TV for the first time, and that was the pivotal moment for me because it was sort of like, you know, you can go for your dreams.”

Idris Elba allegations
Idris Elba (Ian West/PA)

Elba said the parts on offer to black actors were limited.

“I remember that all the roles that were being presented to black actors were always best friends or the thug or an aggressive type of criminal and there were never any decent roles that weren’t stereotypes and I remember saying to my agent, ‘Dude, I’m never playing a slave, I don’t want to play thug types’.

“And he just looked at me and said good luck, as there’s not much of a career for you then.”

He said he found himself “going for the roles that were least likely for me to get”.

Elba added: “I’ve always tried to not repeat the type of role I’m playing.

“I play people, characters, but I try to do something different with each one of them.

“When you look at my career, I mean I was a cat and a superhero, that to me is a successful career as you’re doing a spectrum of things.”

More in this section

Irish actress Aisling Bea stars in trailer for Home Alone reboot Irish actress Aisling Bea stars in trailer for Home Alone reboot
Netflix reveals latest collaboration with David Fincher Netflix reveals latest collaboration with David Fincher
Stacey Solomon reveals newborn daughter’s name after ‘most magical week’ Stacey Solomon reveals newborn daughter’s name after ‘most magical week’
Maggie Gyllenhaal: Women are born into an agreement to stay silent

Maggie Gyllenhaal: Women are born into an agreement to stay silent

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more