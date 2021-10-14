Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 11:40

Netflix reveals latest collaboration with David Fincher

The director is one of Netflix’s biggest stars.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

David Fincher will produce a documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema for Netflix, the streaming giant has said.

The acclaimed director, whose films include Seven, Fight Club and Mank, will serve as the executive producer on Voir, Netflix said.

The series will premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles in November and is “coming soon” to Netflix.

A Netflix Twitter account had teased the series.

It said: “Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…”

Fans speculated it could be a third season of thriller series Mindhunter or a sequel to Mank, the Oscar-winning ode to Old Hollywood starring Gary Oldman.

Fincher, 59, is one of Netflix’s highest profile stars.

Last year he announced a four-year deal with the streamer, having previously worked with the company on House Of Cards.

His next feature film will be Netflix’s The Killer, which will reportedly star Michael Fassbender.

