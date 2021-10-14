Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 10:29

Letitia Wright denies report she shared anti-vax views on Black Panther 2 set

The actress has previously been criticised for sharing a video questioning the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Letitia Wright has denied reports she shared anti-vaccine views on the set of Marvel blockbuster Black Panther 2.

The Black Mirror actress, 27, said the claims were “completely untrue”.

Wright was responding to an article in the Hollywood Reporter which accused her of sharing anti-vaccine views during filming of superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Mangrove premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2020
Actress Letitia Wright has denied reports she shared anti-vaccine views on a film set (Ian West/PA)

In December last year she was widely criticised for sharing a video questioning the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Responding to the Hollywood Reporter’s allegations, Wright, who plays Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said: “God bless you all.

“It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.”

 

Wright, who was born in Guyana before moving to London as a child, said she is seeking solace in religion.

She wrote: “I will continue to hold onto Gods hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17.

“I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers. And I continue to pray for Gods love, peace & joy for you all.

“God bless you.”

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Letitia Wright was previously criticised for sharing videos questioning the effectiveness of Covid vaccines (PA)

Wright sparked controversy last year after tweeting a video called Covid-19 Vaccine: Should We Take It? from On The Table, a YouTube discussion channel.

Her Marvel co-star Don Cheadle described the video as “hot garbage”.

Addressing the criticism in a post on Twitter, she wrote: “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my only intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has been filming in Atlanta, Georgia, is set for release in July 2022.

