Irish actress Aisling Bea stars in trailer for Home Alone reboot

Irish actress Aisling Bea stars in a trailer for the new Disney reboot of classic film Home Alone.

British child actor Archie Yates plays the child left behind by his family in Home Sweet Home Alone.

Bea plays the mother trying to get home to see her son while Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney play the intruders.

Bea took to Twitter to respond to criticism of her English accent in the film.

In a video, she said: "To everyone who has been wondering online why I have an English accent in the new Home Alone movie, it's because of the character’s English, she’s from England and if she’s from England and spoke with an Irish accent then that would be quite strange.”

It is also not a true crime documentary about a Mother who leaves her son alone to fend for himself, because if it was I would be in jail. #HomeSweetHomeAlone @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/zO1JJe8GIk — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) October 12, 2021

The original Home Alone, directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, became a cult classic and made Macaulay Culkin a household name.

Home Sweet Home Alone will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 12th.