Irish actress Aisling Bea stars in trailer for Home Alone reboot

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 20:45

James Cox

Irish actress Aisling Bea stars in a trailer for the new Disney reboot of classic film Home Alone.

British child actor Archie Yates plays the child left behind by his family in Home Sweet Home Alone.

Bea plays the mother trying to get home to see her son while Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney play the intruders.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BkVf2voCr0

Bea took to Twitter to respond to criticism of her English accent in the film.

In a video, she said: "To everyone who has been wondering online why I have an English accent in the new Home Alone movie, it's because of the character’s English, she’s from England and if she’s from England and spoke with an Irish accent then that would be quite strange.”

The original Home Alone, directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, became a cult classic and made Macaulay Culkin a household name.

Home Sweet Home Alone will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 12th.

