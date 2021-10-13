Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 13:57

Elton John secures chart record with a top 10 single across six decades

The musician overtakes singer superstars including Elvis, Michael Jackson and David Bowie.
Elton John secures chart record with a top 10 single across six decades

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Sir Elton John has set a new record as the only act to secure a top 10 single in the UK charts across six different decades, the Official Charts company has said.

The musician’s collaboration with Dua Lipa on his latest track Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) earned him the title.

The single, released on August 13th, is currently on course to dethrone Ed Sheeran’s Shivers in the UK singles chart as it sits at number two.

The landmark achievement sees the singer overtake musical superstars Elvis, Cher, Sir Cliff Richard, Michael Jackson and David Bowie, who have all achieved top 10 tracks in five decades.

Elton John achieved 33 top 10 singles across his career, making his debut on the chart in 1971 with Your Song, which reached number seven and later re-entered in fourth place in 2002.

The 1970s were his most successful period, landing 10 singles in the top 10 including Rocket Man, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart and Are You Ready for Love.

Among his top 10 hits are seven number-one singles, the biggest chart-topper being his 1997 Candle In The Wind 97/Something About The Way You Look Tonight, which is the UK’s best-selling single of all time with 4.94 million pure sales.

The singer released his new album on October 22nd, titled The Lockdown Sessions, which is a collection of collaborations featuring Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and others.

He was due to embark on dates around Europe and the UK later this year as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour but was forced to reschedule them to 2023 due to injury.

He explained that at the end of summer he fell and has experienced pain and discomfort in his hip ever since, leading to difficulties moving despite physio and treatment.

More in this section

More celebrities announced for Dancing On Ice 2022 line-up More celebrities announced for Dancing On Ice 2022 line-up
Will Poulter joins cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Will Poulter joins cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3
Laura Whitmore and Joe Wicks among stars backing Children In Need appeal Laura Whitmore and Joe Wicks among stars backing Children In Need appeal
Stacey Solomon reveals newborn daughter’s name after ‘most magical week’

Stacey Solomon reveals newborn daughter’s name after ‘most magical week’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more