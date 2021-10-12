Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 12:04

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt joins Dancing On Ice contestant line-up

The American dancer and singer will swap the stage for the ice rink in the upcoming season.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt is the latest celebrity to sign up for Dancing On Ice.

The American dancer and singer, 39, joins the already-announced line-up of Love Island star Liberty Poole, rugby player Ben Foden and Regan Gascoigne, the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Other famous faces who have signed up include Paralympian Stef Reid, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Olympic BMX rider Kye Whyte, singer Rachel Stevens and former Strictly professional Brendan Cole.

She told Heart Breakfast: “I have signed up for Dancing On Ice!

“I’m nervous, that ice is going to hit hard.

“I’m just excited to see what I can do on there. I’m up for a challenge!”

Wyatt will also make her theatre stage debut in 2022, appearing as press secretary Kate Compton in Hilary Bonner’s political thriller Dead Lies.

She was previously a judge on the dance competition show Got To Dance from 2009 to 2014 and won BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef series in 2015.

Pussycat Dolls reunion
The group released their comeback single in 2020 (Global Radio/PA)

The Pussycat Dolls were formed as a burlesque troupe in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin, going on to release hits such as Don’t Cha, Buttons and Stickwitu.

The girl group, consisting of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Wyatt, later split in 2010 but reunited and released a comeback single, titled React, in 2020.

The group were due to embark on a world comeback tour this year, but the concerts were postponed due to the pandemic and have faced further delays.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.

The actor said he had taken part in “tomfoolery” on the sets of BBC shows Doctor Who and Torchwood.

