Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 09:48

Will Poulter joins cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

The news was revealed by director James Gunn.
Will Poulter joins cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has joined the cast of Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, the film’s director has announced.

The British actor, whose big screen credits include We’re The Millers, The Revenant and Midsommar, will play Adam Warlock, one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe.

The character first appeared in Fantastic Four comic books in the 1960s.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn revealed 28-year-old Poulter’s casting on social media.

He said: “As you guys know I often strike down false rumours, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks.”

Warlock’s arrival in the third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie was teased in a post-credits scene for the second movie.

The character was created by revered comic book figures Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and has since become a mainstay in the Marvel universe.

In the comics, Warlock was created by scientists to be the perfect human.

Poulter starred in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the 2018 interactive film in Charlie Brooker’s popular series.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 will also see the return of stars including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in May 2023.

More in this section

The Crown’s Emma Corrin lands latest TV role The Crown’s Emma Corrin lands latest TV role
Chris Packham vows to carry on campaigning despite arson attack at home Chris Packham vows to carry on campaigning despite arson attack at home
Jesy Nelson addresses ‘blackfishing’ controversy from latest music video Jesy Nelson addresses ‘blackfishing’ controversy from latest music video
Laura Whitmore and Joe Wicks among stars backing Children In Need appeal

Laura Whitmore and Joe Wicks among stars backing Children In Need appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more