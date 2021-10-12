McFly’s Harry Judd shares baby news

By Keiran Southern, PA

McFly drummer Harry Judd and his musician wife Izzy have welcomed their third child together.

The couple announced the news with posts on Instagram, sharing the same black-and-white snap showing Izzy cradling the baby boy in a hospital bed while Judd kisses her cheek.

Judd, 35, said: “@mrs_izzyjudd Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful xxx.”

Izzy, a violinist, wrote: “And just like that my world feels complete.”

Celebrity friends sent their best wishes in the comments.

Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh said: “Yay congratulations!”

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden said: “Congratulations to the whole family! Beautiful.”

TV presenter Jake Humphrey said: “Yay!!! Congratulations to the whole gang. We can’t wait to see you all.”

Judd and Izzy met after she performed alongside McFly during the chart-topping band’s 2005 concert tour.

They are also parents to daughter Lola, five, and son Kit, four.

The couple announced they were expecting in April. Izzy had Lola through IVF after suffering a miscarriage, though her two subsequent pregnancies happened naturally.