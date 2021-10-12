Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 09:01

McFly’s Harry Judd shares baby news

The drummer and wife Izzy have become parents for the third time.
McFly’s Harry Judd shares baby news

By Keiran Southern, PA

McFly drummer Harry Judd and his musician wife Izzy have welcomed their third child together.

The couple announced the news with posts on Instagram, sharing the same black-and-white snap showing Izzy cradling the baby boy in a hospital bed while Judd kisses her cheek.

Judd, 35, said: “@mrs_izzyjudd Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful xxx.”

Izzy, a violinist, wrote: “And just like that my world feels complete.”

Celebrity friends sent their best wishes in the comments.

Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh said: “Yay congratulations!”

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden said: “Congratulations to the whole family! Beautiful.”

TV presenter Jake Humphrey said: “Yay!!! Congratulations to the whole gang. We can’t wait to see you all.”

Judd and Izzy met after she performed alongside McFly during the chart-topping band’s 2005 concert tour.

They are also parents to daughter Lola, five, and son Kit, four.

The couple announced they were expecting in April. Izzy had Lola through IVF after suffering a miscarriage, though her two subsequent pregnancies happened naturally.

More in this section

Jesy Nelson addresses ‘blackfishing’ controversy from latest music video Jesy Nelson addresses ‘blackfishing’ controversy from latest music video
Laura Whitmore and Joe Wicks among stars backing Children In Need appeal Laura Whitmore and Joe Wicks among stars backing Children In Need appeal
The Crown’s Emma Corrin lands latest TV role The Crown’s Emma Corrin lands latest TV role
Dave Grohl discusses rift with father over career in music

Dave Grohl discusses rift with father over career in music

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more