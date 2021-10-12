Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 08:18

The Crown’s Emma Corrin lands latest TV role

The British actress will star in Retreat as an amateur sleuth.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Emma Corrin’s latest TV role will be as a young detective attempting to solve a murder at a secluded retreat.

The British actress, who won acclaim for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown, will star in Retreat from US network FX.

The show will feature Corrin, 25, as “Gen Z” amateur sleuth Darby Hart, who is invited to a getaway by a reclusive billionaire.

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin will play an amateur sleuth in her latest TV project (Ian West/PA)

After one of the guests is found dead, Darby will have to solve the case before the killer strikes again, according to Deadline.

Retreat is created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the duo behind Netflix’s acclaimed mystery drama The OA.

Marling will also star in the series.

Corrin became one of Hollywood’s hottest properties following her star turn in season four of The Crown.

She won a Golden Globe and earned an Emmy nomination for the show.

Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles in drama film My Policeman and is also set to appear in a Netflix adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

