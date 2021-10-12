Halsey responds to praise of her body after giving birth

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Halsey said she did not want to “feed the Illusion” new mothers should look “great” after giving birth, as she reacted to praise of her body following a US TV appearance.

The chart-topping pop star, 27, had her first child in July and performed on the long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Fans praised Halsey’s appearance after she performed in a black leather bodysuit.

Halsey gave birth to her first child, a son, in July (Ian West/PA)

However, the singer has now shared unfiltered pictures to Instagram and said she did not want to give a false impression to other new mothers.

Alongside snaps of her swollen stomach, she wrote: “The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now.

“I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son. With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job.

“I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”

Halsey sent a message to new mothers and said she has accepted her body will never be the same after giving birth.

She wrote: “If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner. I will never have my ‘pre baby body back’ no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby!

In other news, I’m back to watching adventure time before 10 am so nature is healing — h (@halsey) October 11, 2021

“And that has altered me for ever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back! But in the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love.”

Halsey and her partner, Alev Aydin, a writer and producer, welcomed their son, Ender, in July.

She performed onstage on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Kim Kardashian West, alongside former Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham.