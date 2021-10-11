Megan Fox opens up about Machine Gun Kelly being her ‘own soul’s reflection’

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has said she did not “anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that” as she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly appear together on the cover of the 2021 issue of British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter issue.

Transformers star Fox, 35, has been dating the 31-year-old rapper since 2020 after meeting on the set of the film Midnight In The Switchgrass.

They appear together in what British GQ says is their first magazine photo shoot as a couple.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear on the cover of British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue (GQ: Daniella Midenge)

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, told the publication: “I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies any more. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire.”

Fox was previously married to 90210 star Brian Austin Green and they have three children together.

She said of her current relationship: “(I was) definitely open (to) love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that.

“I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was (as if) all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years (had been removed) and we were able to finally intersect.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have given a candid interview in British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue (GQ: Daniella Midenge)

Kelly and Fox made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020, with Fox later writing alongside an Instagram selfie of the couple in August: “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours” followed by two knife emojis and a black heart.

The actress described herself as an “unusual person” as she also told the magazine that meeting Kelly was like “meeting your own soul’s reflection”.

She explained: “You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live.

“That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection. I recognise so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away.

“I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking. But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.'”.

The front cover of British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue showing Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The musician in turn credited her for helping him with trauma.

He said: “She’s helped me realise that you can’t bury trauma. No one knows anything about me. They don’t know how deep the rabbit hole goes with my childhood and with everything that my body has stored in itself.”

