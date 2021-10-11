Amanda Holden pictured on first day of filming for Neighbours

Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Radio and TV presenter Amanda Holden has described her first day on set filming for Australian soap Neighbours as “a fun and surreal experience”.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and Heart Breakfast radio presenter (50) guest stars in the long-running soap opera in a London-based storyline as Harlow Robinson’s aunt, Harriet.

One of the first-look pictures released shows Holden posing alongside actress Jemma Donovan, who plays Harlow, who is the daughter of former Ramsay Street favourite, Jason Donovan.

Actress Jemma Donovan and Amanda Holden on set filming for Neighbours (Channel 5).

Holden said: “My first day on set was such a fun and surreal experience.

“If I’d told my 12/13 year-old self I would one-day appear in Neighbours I’d have never believed it!”

“So many people were beeping in their cars and passers-by assumed that Jemma was my real daughter because we look quite similar!

“I can’t wait to continue the journey of my character Harriet.”

The storyline will see Harlow and her Aunt Harriet reunite in London to “solve a family mystery” which concerns Harlow’s mother and Harriet’s late sister, Prue.

The character of Prue was played by Denise Van Outen in 2019, who at the time of her casting said: “My character is a little bit Ab Fab, I’m going to have a lot of fun with her, she’s a little bit out there but it will be good to have a character that I can have a little bit of a play with.”

Holden’s first day of filming took place in London’s Waterloo area, with her scenes due to air in the UK and Australia next spring.

She is no stranger to the small screen, having previously starred in ITV series Wild at Heart.