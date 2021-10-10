Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 20:15

Jeremy Vine ‘unnerved’ after anti-vaccine protesters target his home

The broadcaster shared videos online showing protesters near his home
By Tom Horton, PA

Television presenter Jeremy Vine has said he was “unnerved” after anti-vaccine protesters targeted his home.

He said in a tweet that the group tried to serve what they called an “anti-vaxx writ” while he was out, instead giving it to his wife.

The BBC and Channel 5 broadcaster said the group was “angry” at the BBC’s reporting on the issue of coronavirus vaccines.

He said: “They were polite, for which I’m grateful, but coming to my home on a Sunday?

“And I’m a little unnerved by the heavy breathing too.”

He later shared a video showing a larger group of assembled protesters.

“I have only just seen this: if my wife hadn’t accepted the ‘anti-vaxx writ’ on my behalf, this group waiting near my house would then have ‘taken the whole street’.

“The original video shows street name and house number really clearly.

“Always happy to engage but not like this.”

Vine has previously said he caught coronavirus and has also spoken publicly about being given the coronavirus vaccine.

