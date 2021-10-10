Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 19:23

Una Healy celebrates 40th birthday and daughter's communion

Una shared a picture of herself posing during her 40th birthday celebrations at House Dublin on Leeson Street
James Cox

It was a big weekend for The Saturdays star Una Healy as she shared photographs from her 40th birthday and daughter Aoife Belle's communion.

Una wrote: “Happy First Holy Communion to my darling girl Aoife Belle.”

The nine-year-old, Una's first first child from her marriage to ex Ben Foden, made her First Communion on Saturday.

She posted a picture and a video of her daughter in her communion dress.

Una also shared a picture of herself posing during her 40th birthday celebrations at House Dublin on Leeson Street.

She wrote: “Had an absolute ball last night celebrating my birthday with so many loved ones huge thanks to @housedublin2 for hosting such a special night.”

