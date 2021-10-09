Adele gives fans a glimpse of her comeback single in livestreamed video

By Tom Horton, PA

Adele has given her fans a glimpse of her new comeback single on social media.

In an Instagram Live video she gave her followers a taste of her new track Easy On Me.

The singer said she “might get in trouble for playing it”.

During the livestream, Adele appeared to struggle with the technology and said she would get taught how to use Instagram Live before attempting it again.

She also took a number of questions from fans during the video.

When asked if she misses being in the UK, Adele responded: “Of course I miss the UK. So much.

“I’m normally there way more than recently, but because of all the travelling restrictions I haven’t been able to go.”

She added: “I’m not in London, no, I’m in LA. I can’t get there because of all the travel restrictions. It’s a nightmare.”

Adele (Ian West/PA)

She was also asked about her appearance on US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

“They want you to be all panicky and stuff like that about how live it is,” she said.

“The show changes up until about half an hour before the actual show goes out live.

“But I loved it and I would definitely host it again.”

Adele has not released an album since 2015’s 25 but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

All three of her studio albums so far have been named after the milestone ages she hit during the creative process.

Earlier this week, Adele appeared on the cover of both the British and American editions of Vogue magazine.

It was the first collaboration of its kind in the magazine’s 129-year history, with each edition of the magazine featuring a different fashion shoot and interview.