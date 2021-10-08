Genesis postpone UK tour dates after positive Covid tests within band

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Genesis have postponed the remaining dates in their The Last Domino? Tour after positive coronavirus tests within the band.

The four shows were due to be played at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Friday night and London’s O2 Arena on October 11th, 12th and 13th.

The rock band, known for songs including I Can’t Dance and That’s All, said they are “devastated” by the news, but the safety of the audience and their touring crew takes priority.

A statement from Genesis



Following guidance and advice from the Government, it is with huge regret that the final four shows of Genesis’ Last Domino? Tour (this evening (8/10) at Glasgow SSE Hydro and 11, 12, 13 October at The O2 in London) have had to be postponed..

1/4 — Phil Collins (@PhilCollinsFeed) October 8, 2021

A statement said: “Following guidance and advice from the government, it is with huge regret that the final four shows of Genesis’ Last Domino? Tour… have had to be postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests within the band.

“We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates through our website and social media channels as soon as possible. All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers.

“This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events.

“They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return.”

The Last Domino? Tour is Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford’s first time on the road since their Turn It On Again world tour in 2007.

The trio, all in their early 70s, have been joined by Collins’s 20-year-old son Nicholas on drums.

Collins, who has historically provided both drums and vocals, is thought to be unable to play the instrument due to a nerve problem and has been seated for some of the performances.

Genesis are shortly due to return to the US for their first tour in 14 years, kicking off in Chicago on November 15th.

The tour will also visit Washington DC, Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.