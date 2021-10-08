Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 13:46

Italian city Turin to host Eurovision Song Contest in 2022

Italy was awarded the right to stage next year's event after the Italian band Maneskin won the 2021 edition in Rotterdam.
Italian city Turin to host Eurovision Song Contest in 2022

Thomson Reuters

The Italian city of Turin will host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, one of the world's largest televised events, marking its return to Italy after 31 years, the event's organisers said on Friday.

Eurovision said in a statement on its website that Italy was awarded the right to stage next year's event after the Italian band Maneskin won the 2021 edition in Rotterdam.

The contest was cancelled in 2020 because of coronavirus.

The event, which reached nearly 190 million viewers on television and online in 2021, will take place at the PalaOlimpico stadium. The final is set for May 14th, Eurovision said.

Italy previously staged the song contest in Naples in 1965 and in Rome in 1991.

The northern city of Turin was chosen following a bidding process in which it won against 16 other cities.

Eurovision features live musical numbers from more than 50 countries, reaching beyond European borders to Israel and Australia.

Countries vote for each other's entries in a complex system beloved by fans.

More in this section

US TV star apologises to Whoopi Goldberg for on-air joke about her weight US TV star apologises to Whoopi Goldberg for on-air joke about her weight
Jesy Nelson on Little Mix bandmates: ‘We just don’t talk’ Jesy Nelson on Little Mix bandmates: ‘We just don’t talk’
Kristen Stewart’s biggest fashion moments ahead of Spencer release Kristen Stewart’s biggest fashion moments ahead of Spencer release
Comedian Joe Lycett stages stunt outside Shell HQ in London

Comedian Joe Lycett stages stunt outside Shell HQ in London

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more