Adele says her weight loss was caused by anxiety

By Tom Horton, PA

Adele has told Vogue that her recent weight loss was caused by anxiety as she featured on the cover of both the UK and US editions of the magazine.

It is the first collaboration of its kind in Vogue’s 129-year history, with each edition of the magazine featuring a different fashion shoot and interview.

The singer (33), who is set to make her musical comeback next week with new single Easy On Me, has made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure while living in the US.

Speaking about her weight loss to Vogue, she said: “It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better.

“It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone.

“I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

A post on Adele’s Instagram account featuring her Vogue cover had been liked more than 500,000 times within 10 minutes.

The British cover features a close-up of Adele wearing a yellow dress with a large silver brooch, while the US edition shows her wearing a long green gown.

In the interview with the magazine she also revealed that a lot of her upcoming album has been recorded for her eight-year-old son Angelo.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, though this record, when he’s in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she said.

“It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

Adele is dating American sports agent Rich Paul, founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

She told Vogue she did “date before Rich, but they hated it”.

“They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me. Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all,” she said.

“It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows.

“He’s great. He’s so f****** funny. He’s so smart, you know.”

Adele has not released an album since 2015’s 25, but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

All three of her studio albums so far have been named after the milestone ages she hit during the creative process.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March this year, and they share custody of Angelo.