Spice Girl Mel B getting over ‘final long haul’ after five weeks of Covid-19

Mel B has revealed that she has had Covid-19 for five weeks and is still recovering.

The Spice Girl (46) shared throwback photos to her Instagram of a trip to the Maldives where she stayed in a private villa named after herself.

However, the singer admitted the “reality” was that she was “in bed getting over the final long haul of Covid”, adding a hashtag which said: “It’s been five weeks now”.

She wrote on Instagram: “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me.

“But in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID #itsbeen5weeksnow #takemeback to #paradise #covidisnojoke #mydogs #thebestsnuggler thank god for #netflix.”

The images showed the pop star swimming in crystal clear waters and posing in bikinis, but she admitted her current state of health was far from paradise.

Spice, the girl group’s blockbuster debut album, marks its 25th anniversary this year.

In celebration of the landmark, they are releasing Spice 25, an expanded anniversary album featuring previously unreleased songs, which will be available from October 29th.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, has previously said she will “make sure” that a Spice Girls tour happens in 2023.

While standing in as presenter of Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch in September, Brown said: “I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone’s plans.

“I think we’re hopefully on the same page together.

“They’re going to kill me for saying this. We’re hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have because I’m the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023.”