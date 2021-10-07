Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 06:48

Justin Bieber teases previously unreleased song named after wife Hailey

The Canadian superstar is also selling cannabis inspired by one of his songs.
Justin Bieber teases previously unreleased song named after wife Hailey

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Justin Bieber has teased three previously unreleased songs – including one named after wife Hailey.

The pop star (27) said on Twitter the tracks, which were recorded for his most recent album Justice, will be released as part of a “complete edition” of the record on Friday.

They are Red Eye, Angels Speak and Hailey. Bieber and model Hailey (24) have been married since 2018.

Justice arrived in March to generally favourable reviews and commercial success, reaching number two in the UK albums chart.

It included the singles Holy, Lonely and Peaches.

Peaches inspired the name of Bieber’s newly launched cannabis line.

He has teamed up with the company Palms to sell a limited edition line of pre-rolls.

Palms said: “Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatise its use.”

“I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed from California,” Bieber sings in Peaches.

Recreational cannabis use is legal in the state of California.

More in this section

Jesy Nelson on Little Mix bandmates: ‘We just don’t talk’ Jesy Nelson on Little Mix bandmates: ‘We just don’t talk’
BBC hails submarine thriller Vigil as most watched new drama since Bodyguard BBC hails submarine thriller Vigil as most watched new drama since Bodyguard
First teaser for Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon released First teaser for Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon released
Speed limit reduction outside I’m A Celebrity castle after fatal crash

Speed limit reduction outside I’m A Celebrity castle after fatal crash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more