Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 06:35

Ed Sheeran joins The Voice US as a ‘mega mentor’

He will appear on the show alongside celebrity coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ed Sheeran has joined The Voice US as a “mega mentor”.

The chart-topping superstar will join celebrity judges Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the TV talent show.

Sheeran, 30, will mentor contestants as they prepare for the knockout rounds, network NBC said.

He will help the hopefuls with their song choices while coaches will choose the winners to go through to the live play-offs.

The episodes will be broadcast from October 25th.

Sheeran’s The Voice US debut will come days before the release of his fourth studio album =, pronounced Equals, which is set to arrive on October 29th.

The record includes the UK number one singles Shivers and Bad Habits.

Discussing the record in August, Sheeran said: “I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record.”

He had previously been taking a break from music after his daughter Lyra Antarctica was born in August 2020.

Sheeran follows in the footsteps of other “mega mentors” on The Voice US.

Superstars Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Snoop Dogg have all appeared in the role.

