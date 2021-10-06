Nicki Minaj celebrates son’s first birthday

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Nicki Minaj put the controversy over her Covid vaccine comments to one side while celebrating her son’s first birthday.

The superstar rapper – who last month attracted criticism from leading politicians – shared pictures from a Kung Fu Panda-themed party.

Her son, nicknamed “Papa Bear”, turned one-year-old on September 30.

Nicki Minaj celebrated her son’s first birthday with a party attended by friends and family (PA)

Minaj, 38, celebrated with family and friends including husband Kenneth Petty, 43.

She said: “On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you.”

Pictures shared with Minaj’s 159 million Instagram followers showed her and Petty holding their son against a Kung Fu Panda-inspired backdrop.

The Anaconda rapper later admitted she forgot to sing “happy birthday” to the little boy and had to bring him back out.

“Boy u gon get this song whether u like it or not,” she wrote, adding she had “the most fun” and no-one ever told her “kids parties were the jump off.”

Nicki Minaj was widely criticised for comments made about the Covid-19 vaccines (PA)

Minaj also shared video of the presents her son received for his birthday.

She wrote: “To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn’t opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday. My world, my everything. yes I know I’m spamming your timeline but it’s for my pumpkin pie munchkin.”

Minaj made headlines around the world last month after tweeting a story claiming her cousin’s friend in Trinidad and Tobago had been left impotent by a Covid vaccine.

The musician, who was born in the country before moving to the US, was criticised by Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister after no evidence was found to support the allegation.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, was joined by Dr Anthony Fauci, the top Covid advisor in the US, in dismissing the claims.