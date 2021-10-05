Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 13:13

BBC hails submarine thriller Vigil as most watched new drama since Bodyguard

The nail-biting drama starred Suranne Jones as a murder detective.
BBC hails submarine thriller Vigil as most watched new drama since Bodyguard

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Submarine thriller Vigil is the UK’s most watched new drama in three years, the BBC has said.

The first episode of the six-part series, starring Suranne Jones as a police detective investigating a murder at sea, attracted an audience of 13.4 million viewers, according to the BBC’s 30-day viewing data.

The show, made by World Productions, the company behind Line Of Duty, is now the highest rated new drama launch across all UK channels since Bodyguard, also made by World, in 2018.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: “Vigil kept viewers hooked as Suranne Jones took them on a thrilling journey like no other.

“The series’ incredible success is testament to the power of the writing and a brilliant cast and crew.”

The show, which was set and filmed in Scotland, also starred Rose Leslie, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph and Shaun Evans and came to a nail-biting conclusion on September 26th.

Simon Heath and Jake Lushington, executive producers for World Productions, added: “A very big thanks to everyone who tuned in and stayed for the six weeks of Vigil’s thrilling voyage through the Atlantic.

“The show was brought to the screen by a terrific team in Scotland and these huge figures are the result of their brilliant work.”

More in this section

Aidan Turner to star in new psychological thriller from makers of Vigil Aidan Turner to star in new psychological thriller from makers of Vigil
First teaser for Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon released First teaser for Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon released
Strictly Come Dancing ratings continue to rise Strictly Come Dancing ratings continue to rise
No Time To Die continues strong start at box office in Ireland and UK

No Time To Die continues strong start at box office in Ireland and UK

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more