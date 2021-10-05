Gogglebox Ireland stars share pictures from wedding

James Cox
Gogglebox Ireland stars Dawn and Dale are married.
Dale shared a photograph of their big, with the pair joined by their bridal party.
She captioned it: “Mrs and Mrs.”
Mrs and Mrs@Dawniefitz #GoggleboxIRL pic.twitter.com/biAkBG9lnw
— Dale (@Dale__xo) October 4, 2021
Dawn shared more photographs from the day on Instagram, along with an emotional caption.
She wrote: “This is the date that my best friend became my wife. I was absolutely blown away with how stunning she looked and I’m so excited to see what the future holds with her by my side.”