Gogglebox Ireland stars share pictures from wedding

James Cox

Gogglebox Ireland stars Dawn and Dale are married.

Dale shared a photograph of their big, with the pair joined by their bridal party.

She captioned it: “Mrs and Mrs.”

Dawn shared more photographs from the day on Instagram, along with an emotional caption.

She wrote: “This is the date that my best friend became my wife. I was absolutely blown away with how stunning she looked and I’m so excited to see what the future holds with her by my side.”