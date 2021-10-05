Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 11:57

Gogglebox Ireland stars share pictures from wedding

Dale shared a photograph of their big, with the pair joined by their bridal party
James Cox

Gogglebox Ireland stars Dawn and Dale are married.

Dale shared a photograph of their big, with the pair joined by their bridal party.

She captioned it: “Mrs and Mrs.”

Dawn shared more photographs from the day on Instagram, along with an emotional caption.

She wrote: “This is the date that my best friend became my wife. I was absolutely blown away with how stunning she looked and I’m so excited to see what the future holds with her by my side.”

 

