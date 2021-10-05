No Time To Die continues strong start at box office in Ireland and UK

By Keiran Southern, PA

No Time To Die continued its strong start at the box office as it grossed more than £25 million (€29 million) over its opening weekend in Ireland and the UK.

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond achieved the highest-ever three-day domestic opening in the franchise’s 60-year history, producers said, and the sixth biggest ever.

No Time To Die is already the biggest film release of the pandemic in Ireland and the UK after only four days, Universal Pictures said.

And the film, which also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, has achieved similar blockbuster success internationally.

It grossed 121 million dollars (€104 million) from 54 markets, the distributor said.

That makes it the first film from a Hollywood studio to breach the 100 million dollar barrier without counting China among its opening markets.

More successful

The £25.8 million No Time To Die earned in the UK and Ireland made it more successful than Skyfall and Spectre, Craig’s previous Bond outings.

Spectre (2015) grossed over 880 million dollars worldwide while Skyfall (2012) earned more than a billion dollars.

No Time To Die launches in North America on Friday.

Its success is a much-needed boost for the cinema industry which has been battered by the pandemic.