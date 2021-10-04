Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 06:26

ITV confirms John Barrowman will no longer judge on Dancing On Ice

He previously appeared on the show as a contestant.
By Tom Horton, PA

John Barrowman will no longer feature on Dancing On Ice, ITV has announced.

The actor has appeared as a judge on the celebrity skating competition since 2019.

He previously appeared on the show as a contestant in 2006 and was the fourth person eliminated.

TRIC Awards 2020 – London
John Barrowman (Ian West/PA)

Barrowman will still appear on upcoming special episodes of ITV show All Star Musicals.

A spokeswoman for ITV said: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”

Earlier this year, Barrowman admitted exposing himself to colleagues.

The actor said he had taken part in “tomfoolery” on the sets of BBC shows Doctor Who and Torchwood.

