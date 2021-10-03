Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 19:03

Scott Mitchell runs London Marathon wearing tribute to late wife Barbara Windsor

The actress died aged 83 in December after suffering from Alzheimer’s
By Tom Horton, PA

The husband of Barbara Windsor paid tribute to the late actress by running the London Marathon in a top emblazoned with her image.

Scott Mitchell, who married the actress in 2000, was raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK after being made an ambassador of the charity in August.

EastEnders star Windsor died in December aged 83 after suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Barbara Windsor open letter to PM
Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mitchell, who finished the race in five hours and 56 minutes, said: “Today’s race was just incredible – from the race itself to those who came out on to the streets to cheer us on, I’m going to be on cloud nine for a long time.

“It was tough – harder than two-and-a-half years ago – but having Ba on my top and constantly in my thoughts just reminded me why I’m doing it.

“We need to find effective treatments for this devastating disease and I couldn’t be prouder to play a small part in bringing that day forward by supporting the vital work of Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

He ran the race with an image of Windsor from the Carry On films on his T-shirt.

(Alzheimer’s Research UK/PA)

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Scott is just the most phenomenal supporter of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“As an organisation, we couldn’t be prouder of what he’s achieved today.

“We know Barbara would have been driving him on every step he took.

“Through Scott, she’s continuing to make a difference for future generations and that’s just the most incredible thing.”

Following Windsor’s death, a fundraising page set up by Mitchell in her memory has raised more than £160,000 (€186,899) for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He also ran the London Marathon in 2019 for the charity.

