Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 16:21

Britney Spears shares pictures while celebrating legal victory on holiday

The star posed nude on Instagram
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears bared all in a series of pictures as she celebrated a seismic legal victory over her father with a tropical getaway.

The pop superstar shared the snaps on Instagram, with only pink flower emojis protecting her modesty.

Spears was seen fully naked while posed for the camera and in other photos covered her chest with her hands after going topless on the beach.

Britney Spears conservatorship hearing
Britney Spears is celebrating a seismic legal victory over her father (Tony DiMaio/PA)

The 39-year-old captioned the post: “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody.”

In a separate video, also shared with her more than 34 million followers, Spears was seen relaxing on a boat with fiance Sam Asghari.

She also frolicked in the sea topless.

The singer wrote in the caption: “A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating.”

Spears was celebrating after a judge in Los Angeles suspended her father from his role overseeing her money.

People Britney Spears
Britney Spears fans celebrated outside court in Los Angeles after the singer scored a legal victory over her father (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

Jamie Spears, who has long had a complicated relationship with his daughter, strongly protested against his removal from the conservatorship that has controlled the star’s life since 2008.

However, judge Brenda Penny ruled his continued involvement was no longer in Spears’s best interests.

The move was met with jubilation from both Spears and her worldwide following.

She responded by saying she was on “cloud 9” while her fans celebrated wildly outside the court building.

The conservatorship could now be wound up before the end of the year, turning the page on one of the most controversial chapters in recent pop history.

READ NOW

