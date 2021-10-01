Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 14:20

Banksy’s Girl And Balloon on display ahead of sale

The two images depict a small girl and a heart-shaped red balloon.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The artwork Girl And Balloon by Banksy has gone on display at Christie’s showroom in London.

The piece is estimated to sell for between £2.5 million (€2.9m) and £3.5 million and will be included in the 20th and 21st Century: Evening Sale including Thinking Italian.

(Ian West/PA)

The first of the two paired images depicts a small girl reaching towards the sky while the second shows a heart-shaped red balloon, an image often used by the anonymous artist, floating away on the wind.

Also featured in the sale will be post-war Italian art including Mappa, by conceptual artist Alighiero Boetti, and Still Life (Flowers) by David Hockney.

(Ian West/PA)

The auction house said the event will feature “masterworks from some of the leading artistic voices of the past century”.

Bidding will take place on Monday October 15th.

