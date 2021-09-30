Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 16:23

Mary Berry to help novice cooks whip up special meals in new TV series

She will be joined on Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts by two celebrity helpers.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Mary Berry will come to the rescue of novice cooks hoping to impress a loved one with a lavish meal in her new TV series.

Each episode of the three-part BBC series, which has the working title Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts, will focus on a different celebration where the cook is invited to Berry’s home to share their ambitions for their special event.

They will tell the former Great British Bake Off judge, along with her two celebrity helpers, about the special person they want to spoil and Berry will select the recipes she thinks will impress their loved one.

Mary Berry will help the amateurs impress their loved ones. Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA

They will then be given a cooking crash course by Berry, who will highlight any tricky techniques along the way and give her pupils helpful critique as they follow her step-by-step instructions.

On the day of the special event, the TV cook and her celebrity helpers will be on hand to assist her protege.

Berry said: “I am very excited about this series. Teaching is in my DNA and I can’t wait to share my knowledge and encourage the novice cooks – and with my celebrity sidekicks by my side we will make it fun all the way.”

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for popular factual and factual entertainment at the BBC, added: “We are very excited to have Mary back on our screens and looking forward to seeing her transform novice cooks and helping them create incredible celebratory feasts for their loved ones.”

