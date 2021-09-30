Piers Morgan to reunite with Good Morning Britain director for new TV show

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Piers Morgan’s new primetime TV show for Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV venture will be directed by his former Good Morning Britain colleague Erron Gordon, it has been announced.

It was previously revealed Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show and publish two weekly columns online for the New York Post and The Sun.

The TV show will air on weeknights in the UK, US and Australia, and Morgan will also present a series of true crime documentaries.

BOOM! I only want the best working on my new show, and @errongordon is the best TV news director in Britain. Thrilled he’s joining us. 👇👇 https://t.co/Z1p10WEDYx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 30, 2021

Gordon, who launched GMB and politics show Peston for ITV, will join News UK Broadcasting as executive creative director and head of studio output and will direct Morgan’s show.

Morgan welcomed his appointment, saying: “I only want the very best working on my new show and after the five years we spent together on Good Morning Britain, I know Erron is the most talented TV director in the country.

“So, I’m absolutely delighted he will be joining us on this exciting new challenge.”

Morgan’s new TV show will air on TalkTV when it launches in the UK in early 2022. It will also air on Fox Nation in the US and Sky News Australia in Australia.

We’re very pleased to welcome @piersmorgan to our new talkTV channel, and as a columnist for @TheSun, as part of an exciting new deal with News Corp and FOX News Media.https://t.co/HChazuTb8U pic.twitter.com/uBliJABGOZ — News UK (@NewsUK) September 16, 2021

The presenter worked with Gordon at GMB until his exit from the channel in March this year following a row over the comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Discussing the interview on the ITV show the following day, Morgan said he did not believe Meghan’s claims.

His comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

TalkTV will launch next year with hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries.

News UK promised it will hire “some exceptional new talent” to join a schedule of primetime programming for the evenings.

Gordon is currently series director of both GMB and Peston and previously directed the ITV primetime leadership debates during the 2019 general election.

He said: “There are very few occasions in your career when you get to create something entirely new.

“TalkTV is one of those opportunities. I’m truly excited about what News UK wants to achieve with the station – and, of course, the opportunity to reunite with Piers on his new global show was impossible to resist.

“Having directed Piers for countless hours of live breaking news and event television, I’m thrilled to be in his ear again calling the shots.”

The company has already invested in a new TV studios at its headquarters in London Bridge and plans to use talent from existing brands – talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio, Times Radio, the Sun, the Times and the Sunday Times – for new-format shows.