Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus says he is cancer-free

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Blink-182 rocker Mark Hoppus has told fans he is free of cancer after months of chemotherapy.

The 49-year-old bassist and singer revealed in June he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

He had been sharing updates from his treatment on social media.

Hoppus has now revealed the chemotherapy has worked and he is free of cancer.

He wrote on Instagram: “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

He added “Can I get a W in the chat?” a reference to video game streamers and how they declare victory online.

Friends and fans of Hoppus sent their best wishes in the comments.

Actor Adam Devine said: “Agghhhghh!!! YES!!! Thank God! congrats buddy! Best feeling in the world. Enjoy it!!!!”

Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 has said he is free of cancer after undergoing months of treatment (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Alex Gaskarth of the band All Time Low said: “YESSSSSSSSS.”

Hoppus went public with his diagnosis in June.

At the time, he wrote: “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.

“Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Hoppus, who has a teenage son with wife Skye Everly, formed Blink-182 in Southern California in 1992.

They were one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, thanks to hits including What’s My Age Again? and All The Small Things.