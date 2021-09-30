Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 06:38

Denise Welch ‘heartbroken’ following death of her father

Vin Welch died on Tuesday.
By Tom Horton, PA

Denise Welch has said she is “heartbroken” following the death of her father.

The Loose Women panellist announced on Instagram that Vin Welch died surrounded by his family.

She had previously revealed her father suffered complications following surgery on a gallbladder.

On Wednesday she wrote: “The words I’ve dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the force that was Vin Welch.

 

“After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

“He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more.”

Welch, 63, said she “can’t quite function as I’m so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who’d never met him”.

“I’ve never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different,” she wrote.

“He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.”

She added that the nurses at the Durham hospital who cared for her father “will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for”.

“We will NEVER forget you,” she added.

