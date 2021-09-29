Conor McGregor receives key to city of Miami

James Cox

UFC star Conor McGregor has received the key to the city of Miami at a ceremony involving the city's mayor.

The Dubliner spends a lot of time in the United States and has been there during his rehabilitation after suffering a broken leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor, 33, was accompanied by his fiancee Dee Devlin and their three children — Conor Jr, Croia and Rían — at the event.

Mayor Francis X Suarez smiled as he honoured McGregor with the rare award.

Alongside a number of pictures from the event, McGregor wrote: “The Mac with The Key to The City of Miami!

“Thank you Mayor Suarez for bestowing this great honour upon me and with my family present to witness.

“A very proud moment for me in my life. Thank you! Your hospitality and care for my family and team will be forever remembered.

“God Bless you and this great city! May the spirit of Miami live within us all.”

The day before receiving the keys to the city, McGregor visited students at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School.

He shared a picture with students, captioned: “Find what you’re passionate about and go down that route at 100 miles an hour.”

McGregor was recently at the centre of controversy at the MTV Video Music Awards after he had to be separated from rapper Machine Gun Kelly following an argument.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, McGregor said “nothing” happened.

He said: “Absolutely nothing. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy.

“Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean.

“I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”