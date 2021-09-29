Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 10:54

Katie Price charged with driving offences following crash

The TV star will appear in court later.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Katie Price has been charged with driving without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified following a crash near her home in Sussex on Tuesday.

The former glamour model (43) will appear in court on Wednesday following the collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Katie Price is due in court. Photo: Ian West/PA

“She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (September 29).”

An image shared by police from the scene on Tuesday showed a car flipped on its side.

Officers responded to the crash at around 6.20am, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and was taken to hospital.

A statement said: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

A statement from the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “South East Coast Ambulance was called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

“One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”

Police said the road was reopened at 9.26am.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Price said she is banned from driving until the end of the year.

Discussing her disabled son Harvey (19) she said: “Harvey’s in Cheltenham now.

“He keeps ringing me saying, ‘Mummy I miss you, I need kisses and cuddles’, so it is quite hard because obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there and it’s not close.”

