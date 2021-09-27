Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 21:42

Britney Spears’ legal team outraged by allegations singer’s father spied on her

A new documentary claims the chart-topping superstar was subjected to surveillance
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The father of Britney Spears has been accused of crossing “unfathomable lines” after a documentary alleged the pop superstar was secretly recorded in her bedroom during her conservatorship.

Controlling Britney Spears alleges the singer’s conversations with her two sons and boyfriend were taped.

And her text messages and other material from her phone were passed to her father Jamie, the documentary claims.

The father of Britney Spears could be axed from her conservatorship during a hearing this week (PA)

A lawyer for Jamie, who has overseen his daughter’s multimillion-dollar estate for 13 years, has been contacted for comment.

The legal team for Spears, 39, said if true the reports showed Jamie, 69, had “engaged in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”.

In a new legal filing, lawyers for Spears said the reports require “serious investigation” and suggested state law over the recording of private conversations may have been breached.

The filing states: “Mr Spears has crossed unfathomable lines. While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state.”

 

Mathew S Rosengart, the singer’s newly appointed lawyer, repeated his calls for Jamie to be immediately removed from the conservatorship during a hearing on Wednesday.

He said: “As a result of these deeply-disturbing allegations, Mr Spears will inevitably be focused over the next several days and weeks on defending his own interests not his daughter’s (yet again).

“And regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr Spears immediately.”

Mr Rosengart said Jamie will be required to help with the transition to a temporary successor, if he leaves the conservatorship.

Britney Spears wants her conservatorship terminated after 13 years (PA)

He added: “The only thing Mr Spears will ‘lose’ is something he should not have ever had — the ability to further harm his daughter.”

Spears has long called for her father to step down from his role as conservator and in a filing last month his lawyers said he was prepared to do so, though no timeframe was given.

In a stunning move earlier this month he asked a judge to consider terminating the conservatorship, a complex legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old or infirm.

Mr Rosengart said in the new filing Spears “emphatically consents to termination of the conservatorship in its entirety, this fall, as it is formally wound down”.

The singer recently announced her engagement to 27-year-old actor and fitness expert Sam Asghari.

