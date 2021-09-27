Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 15:19

Netflix confirms drama Sex/Life will return for second series

The show was a ratings hit for the streaming service.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Drama Sex/Life will return for a second series, Netflix has confirmed.

The Netflix hit follows Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) as she becomes dissatisfied in her marriage to the loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and begins to fantasise about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Brad, played by Shahi’s real-life boyfriend Adam Demos.

The series flashes back to her free-spirited youth living in New York with her best friend and the passionate exploits she shared with her former lover.

The series was featured on Celebrity Gogglebox in the UK, as the famous viewers were left open-mouthed at one explicit scene featuring a nude Brad in the shower.

The show was also a hit on TikTok, where users shared videos of their friends’ reaction as they watched the same scene.

A tweet from Netflix said: “Sex/Life has been renewed for Season 2!

“The first season was watched by 67 Million households — and 20 million of us rewound *that* scene at least once.”

Shahi previously said she was hopeful the show would return for a second instalment, writing on Instagram: “Fingers crossed! We’ve been in the top ten for over a week in 86 countries, including the US and that’s bananas!”

Demos also confirmed the news of the second series on Instagram, saying the new episodes were “coming soon”.

