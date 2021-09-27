Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 09:41

Lewis Capaldi to headline Isle of Wight festival in 2022

The festival will return to Seaclose Park next year.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Kasabian, Pete Tong and Muse are the headline acts who will take to the stage at the Isle of Wight festival in 2022.

Nile Rodgers & Chic, Blossoms, Rudimental and Tom Grennan will also perform at the event, which will run from June 16 to 19 next year.

The festival returned to Seaclose Park in 2021 after it was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lionel Richie
Singer Lionel Richie will perform at the festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

The 2021 festival was pushed back from the regular slot in June to September and featured artists including Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran.

Capaldi and Richie will headline the 2022 festival on the Friday night, while Kasabian and DJ Pete Tong, who will be joined by the Heritage Orchestra for Ibiza classics, will perform on Saturday.

Devon rockers Muse will close the festival on Sunday night.

Muse
Muse will close the festival (Ian West/PA)

The 2022 instalment will also feature performances from Sigrid, Craig David Presents TS5, The Vaccines, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Shaggy, Happy Mondays, Mavis Staples, UB40 ft Ali Campbell & Astro, The Proclaimers and The Coral, with more names to be announced.

Festival promoter John Giddings, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better return to the island this year: we had sunshine all weekend and some fantastic performances.

“We’re already looking ahead to next year and the artists announced today can’t wait to come and entertain us over June 16-19 2022.”

