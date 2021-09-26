McFly star Tom Fletcher and Strictly dance partner test positive for coronavirus

By Laura Parnaby, PA

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his Strictly dance partner have tested positive for Covid-19.

The BBC announced the singer and professional dancer Amy Dowden had contracted the virus on Sunday afternoon, and said they would be self-isolating.

They said in a statement: “Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest Government guidelines.

“While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that, all being well, they will return the following week.”

This follows reports that three of the shows dancers were unvaccinated, though there is no suggestion that either Fletcher or Dowden were among this number.

The show has seen its television audience grow to almost eight million viewers, according to overnight ratings for Saturday.