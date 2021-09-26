Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 13:02

Sunday Brunch disrupted as Channel 4 technical problems continue

Viewers said their screens were showing a still from a programme for about 25 minutes before returning to normal broadcasting.
By Tom Horton and Isobel Frodsham, PA

Channel 4 has continued to experience disruption after going off air on Saturday due to a technical problem, the broadcaster has said.

The issues briefly interrupted cookery show Sunday Brunch as viewers’ screens went blank.

The programme apologised to viewers on social media, saying people are “working very hard behind the scenes” to fix the problems.

Speaking on air, host Tim Lovejoy added that “things keep happening that shouldn’t be happening”.

Channel 4 tweeted: “We continue to experience disruption to our services due to technical issues.

“We’re working hard to resume our normal services and appreciate your continued understanding and patience.”

On Saturday Channel 4 and More4 went off air.

Channel 5 also faced technical issues and went off air on Saturday.

Red Bee Media, which handles playout services for Channel 4 and Channel 5, said the disruption was due to an “activation of the fire suppression systems” on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson said: “We confirm that all staff at our Broadcast Centre in west London were safely evacuated following activation of the fire suppression systems.

“As a result of this incident and the automatic safety measures set in motion at the time, several services originating from the Broadcast Centre have been disrupted.

“London Fire Brigade attended the scene, and once they had determined that the building is safe, people were allowed to return to the building.

“We are continuing to work to restore all services and remedy any issues caused by this incident.”

